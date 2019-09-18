More

Washburn launches the Bella Tono acoustic series in the UK

The four guitars introduce the smaller "Studio-sized" body shape and offer a variety of tonewood builds

(Image credit: Washburn)

Washburn has announced the arrival of their Bella Tono acoustic guitars series that introduces the company's new smaller-profile "Studio-sized" bodyshape.

The Bella Tono – Italian for good tone but just a careless "n" away from being good tuna, which might work, too – series comprises two entry-level models in Charcoal Burst, the Novo S9 and Vite S9V, and two carefully appointed midpriced models in, the Elegante S24S and Allure SC56S. 

Washburn says the new Studio-sized bodyshape offers a more comfortable playing experience while keeping the tight lows and mid-to-high frequency response of larger-bodied guitars. Each guitar has a 25.5-inch scale. 

The Novo S9 is priced at £169, the Vite S9V at £219, while the Elegante 24S retails at £439 and the flagship Allure SC56S at £489.

Bella Tono Novo S9 

(Image credit: Washburn)

The Bella Tono Novo S9V comes in a high-gloss charcoal-burst spruce top and has figured walnut back and sides. It has a satin-finished okoume neck in a contemporary C-profile and an ebony fretboard. It's nice to see some binding at this price.

Bella Tono Vite S9V

(Image credit: Washburn)

Bella Tono Vite S9V has a similar finish and spec to the Novo but has a cutaway body, an onboard Barcus Berry LX4 pickup system, and exotic-wood inlay on the ebony fretboard. 

Bella Tono Elegante S24S

(Image credit: Washburn)

The Bella Tono Elegante S24S enjoys a solid-spruce top in a natural finish and has pau ferro on back and sides. The mahogany neck has a similar C profile to the others in the series, while abalone in the rosette, purfling and fretboard inlay adds a little bit of bling.

Indeed, the ebony fretboard depicts a scene of "mountains and birds in flight" which is pretty fancy at this or any other price.

Bella Tono Allure SC56S

(Image credit: Washburn)

And so to the flagship model . . . The Bella Tono Allure SC56S has solid spruce top with acacia back and sides, and this time we have a beach seen inlay on the ebony fretboard. Again, the abalone is liberally applied, and again there is a mahogany C-profile neck which, allied to the new Studio-sized body, keeps a consistency of feel across the Bella Tono range.

There's a Washburn comfort arm rest on guitar's top. Electronics are taken care of by a Barcus Berry LX4 pickup system, so the Allure SC56S is ready to gig.

See Washburn for more details.

