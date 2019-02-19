Washburn debuts 4N Nuno Bettencourt signature and 2 affordable Idol models

Washburn has announced an updated take on Nuno Bettencourt’s signature guitar, the 4N, as well as two new affordable Idol models, the Standard 160 and T160.

Based on Nuno’s latest modifications to his longstanding sig, the 4N differs from the previous N4 thanks to a thinner ebony fingerboard and deeper neck profile.

It boasts a unique pitch to the birdseye maple neck, which promises to improve tuning stability and intonation, while its body contours have also been redesigned.

Elsewhere, the model offers an alder body with Stephens Extended Cutaway, a Floyd Rose Original Tremolo with Kahler nut, and Seymour Duncan ’59 and Bill Lawrence L-500 pickups, complete with a single volume control and three-way selector switch.

The 4N Nuno Bettencourt signature model is expected to be available in Q2 2019 for £3,199.

Idol Standard 160 and T160

You may recall Washburn relaunching the Idol range back in June last year, but these newly announced models are far more affordable.

Possessing a trimmed-down LP vibe, the Idol Standard 160 features a tune-o-matic bridge, two Duncan Design humbuckers, a bolt-on hard-rock maple neck and ovangkol fingerboard with 24.75” scale.

The Tele-inspired Idol T160, meanwhile, packs a Wilkinson ash tray three-saddle bridge and TE-103 Duncan Design stacked single coils for hum-free tones.

Like the Standard 160, the T160 offers a bolt-on hard-rock maple neck and an ovangkol fingerboard, but this time features a 25.5” scale length.

The Washburn Idol Standard 160 and Idol T160 are expected to be available in Q2 2019, priced at £409 and £429 respectively.

For more info on all of the new releases, pop on over to Washburn Guitars.