Warwick releases Lee Sklar Custom Shop Masterbuilt Bass I

Lee Sklar is a bona fide legend of bass, having played in over 2,500 sessions and shared a wealth of wisdom over the years - and now Warwick has rewarded him with his own model: the Custom Shop Masterbuilt Sklar Bass I Signature.

Based on the Starbass II Doublecut, the bass features a mahogany body with AAA flamed maple top and ergonomic armrest shaping, as well as a flamed maple neck with AAA flamed maple top matching headstock.

Active MEC Vintage single coil pickups are onboard and adjusted via volume, balance, bass and treble knobs, as well as what Sklar calls a 'Producer switch'. Intriguing.

The Custom Shop Masterbuilt Sklar Bass I Signature is available now for €8,439. Head over to Warwick for more info.