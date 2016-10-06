Leland Sklar on studio ethos, big gigs and working with music legends

“I never thought I was going to be a studio musician. I was in college studying art and science. I was either going to be a medical illustrator or an oceanographer. That’s really where I was headed.

“All of a sudden my whole life changed when I met James Taylor, but I had to learn real fast how to be a studio musician, because suddenly I was in the studio every day. I was really, really lucky.

“Peter Asher insisted our names appear on the records. Before that, there weren’t very many records that had people’s names on them. Suddenly, when James became this huge hit - he’s on the cover of Time magazine, he’s the darling of the media - people could pick up his LP and look on the back and see Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel, Danny Kortchmar… all our names. When they would get a guy like Jackson Browne, they would say, ‘We want him to have that James kind of vibe,’ so they would call us.”

“I’ve always considered myself a song player. The song really is everything; the song dictates to me what I need to do.

“I was fortunate that when I met James I was only in rock bands. I was into Cream and Hendrix and Ten Years After, and then all of a sudden I end up with a guy who’s this completely sensitive singer-songwriter, acoustic guitar player.

“The interesting thing, for me, was that unlike most of the guys - like the Paul Simons and so many of those guys - is that James has a style of guitar playing that’s so comprehensive. He’s constantly playing basslines with his thumb. I had to figure out, what am I going to do with this guy? Because he’s already covered the bass.

“It required me to think a little bit differently. Even though I always felt like a melodic bass player, because it harkens back to McCartney and Jack Bruce and players like that, this really took it to another level. So, when I would listen to a song I would just try to find what the song wants.

“I was also fortunate that period of time was pre-digital: it was pre-clicks and drum machines and all that, so we never felt that it was a hindrance to have songs that sped up during the chorus and then pulled back. You did what felt right and let the singer carry it.

“Now, some of the singer-songwriters were not that competent as musicians, and they really depended on the players to help create what they needed. But others of them were really, really strong players, and you allowed their performance to dictate what you were going to do.”