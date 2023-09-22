Wampler brings back its Fender-inspired Tweed ’57 and Black ’65 amp-in-a-box drive pedals – for a limited time only

Wampler has reached into the archive to reissue the Tweed ’57 and Black ’65 amp-in-a-box overdrive pedals. Hitherto out of production, they are back for a limited time only, and for anyone who wants some switchable Fender-inspired tube amp tones on their pedalboard, they best jump on them quick smart.

The concept behind both is similar. This is Brian Wampler’s love letter to vintage tube amp tones, housed in a compact pedal.

The sounds are related. Indeed, the electric guitar tones from these two pedals exist on a continuum, arrowing in on two classic sounds from Fender amps past. The only question is which one would you choose?

(Image credit: Wampler)

The Tweed ’57 is based on the tweed-era amplifiers and gives these “warm and woolly” tones up readily at the turn of a control complement that comprises Bass, Middle, Treble, Drive and Volume dials, with an Input switch simulating the Normal and Bright inputs that you would find on an old Bassman, with Linked emulating the sound of the amp with “jumpered” inputs.

The 3-band tonestack is voiced to replicate the sorts of sounds that have captivated generations of guitar players. This is a sound that you can turn loose on country, rock, blues, indie, alt-rock, and more. The discography that these old tweed-covered amps has amassed – and continues to amass – is formidable.

Unmatched? Perhaps. But then the so-called ‘Black panel’ Fender amps might be able to contest that, and if that ‘60s sound is where your tastes lie then the Black ’65 might be more your speed. It shares the same layout as its sibling.

Once more, you can send this through a clean amp and shape its sound, and drive in some low-gain drive to taste.

You have the same dials – the Bass, Middle and Treble are voiced to replicate those old mid-60s Fender amps. There is Drive and Volume. The switch in this instance toggles between a lower and higher gain mode. Not that it is a “higher” gain mode, not “high”; this isn’t a fire-breather, and it is designed to complement any amp.

(Image credit: Wampler)

The idea is that you can plug this in and have the same feel and compression and break-up as you might get from one of these old tube combos. You don’t even need an amp. Wampler also suggests sticking these through a cab sim or IR loader and using this direct.

Both of these pedals can be run with 9V to 18V from a pedalboard power supply, and they are priced $199, available now, only direct from Wampler Pedals.