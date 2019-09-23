Walrus Audio launches the EB-10 preamp, EQ and boost pedal

Walrus Audio has unveiled the EB-10, promising that the effects pedal's EQ, boost and preamp functionality will let you dial in "studio-grade electric guitar tone in a live setting."

The EB-10 comes in a choice of cream or matte black enclosures and has a 3-band EQ that is adjusted by three rotary controls that boost or cut you lows, mids and highs in 3dB increments. Use the three toggle switches below to select whether you want the rotary controls to be cutting or boosting, with 12db available in either direction.

All in, there are over 700 EQ combinations to be had. There is also a boost switch that can add 10dB of MOSFET gain that is sure to do good things when it hits the front end of a valve amp.

There are three programmable presets so you can hit the ground – or stage – running. Walrus Audio says that running the pedal in "live mode" will mean you can change between singlecoil and humbucker-equipped guitars without adjusting your amp.

The EB-10 is available now, priced £209 ($229, €239 approx). A portion of all proceeds will go to RAICES.

See Walrus Audio for more details.