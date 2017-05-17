Vox unveils “fully featured” AC2 RhythmVOX mini guitar and bass amps

Vox has announced a pair of new mini amps, the AC2 RhythmVOX and AC2 RhythmVOX Bass.

Both combos deliver two watts of output, but also pack a lot of tones: three amp sounds (clean, crunch and lead; normal, flat and scoop on Bass), five effects (including chorus, delay and reverb), plus a whopping 81 rhythm patterns (nine genres and nine variations).

Read more: Hamstead Soundworks Artist 60+RT Head

There's also an aux in jack, headphone jack and E-string tuner, plus the whole lot can be powered by six AA batteries for 20 hours of play time.

Vox is bigging up the RhythmVOX's appearance, which it reckons “looks so much like a real Vox amp that you'll forget it's a miniature”. Apart from its size, presumably.

It'll have to work hard to trump Blackstar's Fly 3, but there's no denying that the RhythmVOX has the specs.

Both guitar and bass models are available from August for £59 apiece. See Vox Amps for more info.