VirSyn’s BandShift promises a new approach to realtime pitch shifting on iOS

VirSyn has released BandShift, a multi-band frequency shifter, for the iPad and iPhone.

This is said to take a new approach to manipulating the pitch of complex sound sources in realtime. It splits the signal into 27 bands and can apply a different amount of pitch shifting to each of them. It’s suggested that you can use it on drum sounds, or to go into “unknown sonic territory”.

Check out the video above to see and hear BandShift in action. It’s available now on the Apple App Store priced at £6.99/$6.99.