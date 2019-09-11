Victory Amplification unveils the Richie Kotzen RK100 Custom

Victory Amplification has announced a strictly limited run of 20 Richie Kotzen RK100 Custom guitar amplifiers.

These are built to the exact specifications of the amps Kotzen has been playing live for the past year or so. They throw out 100-watts of power, switchable to 30-watt, aim for a late 1960s British rock tone, and come in a white vinyl finish that you might wish to Scotchguard lest your bassist spill their Ribena all over it.

The RK100 has two channels, Normal and Bright, with a brightness boost in the Bright channel's volume control. The channel switch allows you to select either channel or both, using each channel's volume control to mix them. Elsewhere the controls are straightforward, with a three-band EQ, master volume and presence.

You can choose between four EL34 or 6L6 valves in the power section and three 12AX7 or ECC83 valves in the preamp. There's a series effects loop too.

Each amp comes signed and numbered by Kotzen, and there are a number of matching custom cabinet options.

The price is £1,999 and they are only available direct from Victory.