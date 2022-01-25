Vic Firth goes wireless with VF Bluetooth Isolation Headphones for drummers

Vic Firth has released the latest in its line of hugely popular isolation headphones for drummers with the new Bluetooth-equipped Vic Firth Bluetooth Isolation Headphones.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Vic Firth) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Vic Firth) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Vic Firth)

Joining the current range of Isolation Headphones, the Bluetooth model features the same 20 dB of external noise reduction, making them the ideal solution for practicing with your Bluetooth-equipped electronic drum set and mobile device, as well as for monitoring use in noisy live environments.

They’re equipped with a textured red finish with 'cozy' black ear cushions and padded headband, utilising the same 50mm Mylarcon speaker as the Stereo Isolation Headphones. They offer a 20Hz-20KHZ frequency response and of course, the big news here is that these are wireless.

Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the Vic Firth Bluetooth Isolation Headphones will connect and transfer audio with your device at minimal latency. The on-board 500mA battery is rechargeable via a USB socket, and Vic Firth says it offers up to 20 hours of use.

If you want to connect to a device that doesn’t have Bluetooth, Vic Firth has included a standard 3.5mm cable and 1/4-inch jack adaptor, making connection to modules, interfaces, sample pads and more easy.

"We are excited to introduce a wireless version of our immensely popular Vic Firth Stereo Isolation Headphones,” says Pamela Ricci, Zildjian Brand Manager for Apparel, Merchandise & Accessories.

“Wireless capability has been the most requested product feature from our artists and consumers alike. Leveraging Bluetooth® 5.0 technology, we have developed a product that retains the outside noise cancellation and clear, crisp sound of the SIH2, with low latency and outstanding battery life."

The Vic Firth Bluetooth Isolation Headphones are available to order now, with street prices around £90/$99.