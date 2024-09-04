"No strings attached, no subscription bullsh*t, just sound": Venus Theory launches free plugin series with Arturia Polybrute 12 library
Auras is a new series of free instruments "designed to inspire, create and goof around with"
YouTuber and musician Venus Theory has announced the launch of a new series of free sample instruments, kicking off with a free library of sounds sampled from the Arturia Polybrute 12.
In a new video, embedded above, Cameron explains that he was saddened to learn that Spitfire Audio had transformed its beloved LABS series of free software instruments into a paid subscription service, LABS+.
"I think that fucking sucks, really bad," he says. "Had I not had access to free music-making software like Audacity, or all the free plugins I've used over the years... I don't think I would be making music today.
"This is a huge loss for the aspiring musician and composer community. But instead of just sitting here bitching about it on the internet, I thought: why not just do something about it?"
Cameron's answer was Auras, his own series of free and professionally-recorded sample instruments designed to run in Decent Sampler, a free sampler plugin. The first instrument in the series is Auras:Polyscape, a collection of "deep and cinematic" sounds crafted with the Arturia Polybrute 12 synthesizer.
The sounds in Polyscape were sourced from Cameron's custom-built patches and recorded through analogue tube preamps to "capture the glorious and imperfect nature of analogue synthesis".
"Featuring a brand-new UI design and editor, Polyscape brings the expressive nature of these custom patches featuring 'motion recording' to life with new dynamics and expression controls, a re-designed velocity response mode toggle for more organic and realistic velocity performance, custom IR's captured directly from the Polybrute 12, and a hand selected A-B layer system."
Cameron has put a hell of a lot of time and money into this project, so if you find yourself enjoying Polyscape, you can support him by becoming a patron.
