VegaTrem’s VT2 Teletrem allows players to add a vibrato to their Telecaster without drilling holes

We guitarists love a mod, periodically becoming bored or dissatisfied with our electric guitars and wishing they were something more. Perhaps swapping out the pickups will sort it. Other times, it’ll be the hardware, and that can get serious – particularly if you want to install a vibrato on a T-style.

VegaTrem might have the answer with the VT2 Teletrem – and it is a mod that requires no hole drilling.

That means vintage collectors can relax, as far as any one with a vintage guitar can relax around their guitar’s finish; for unlike time-honoured aftermarket solutions such as the Bigsby, the Teletrem simply occupies the same footprint as your extant Telecaster bridge.

Take the original ashtray-style bridge off, put the new unit on, et voila, you have a wiggle stick on your Tele.

(Image credit: VegaTrem)

The Teletrem looks quite the feat of engineering, and applies individual springs on its unit above the the six ferrule-lined holes where you feed the strings through the body. This allows the same sort of movements as a conventionally spring-loaded vibrato system, while being stable and, says VegaTrem, enhancing sustain.

To that end, VegaTrem uses similar materials to the original ashtray-style bridge and saddles you would find on a vintage Telecaster, with brass saddles seated on a marine-grade stainless steel plate.

(Image credit: VegaTrem)

Furthermore, the Teletrem is adjustable, allowing players to set the tension to match their style. Installation requires a screwdriver, and so long as you are careful where you are putting the pointy end of the tool, your precious T-style will remain intact.

“Who owns a Telecaster, especially if a classic, owns a treasure,” says VegaTrem. “Therefore, installing a VT2 Teletrem, unlike other options on the market, deeply respect the body of your beloved guitar without the need of making any permanent changes. Your TL-type guitar remains intact, keeping all its current and future value.”

The VT2 Teletrem is available now in Classic and Modern variations, and is priced $265. For more details, head over to VegaTrem (opens in new tab).