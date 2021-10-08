UVI’s Falcon synth/sampler plugin flies again, as version 2.5 is launched

UVI has updated Falcon, its behemoth synth/sampler plugin , to version 2.5, adding new effects, modulators, sequencers, arpeggiators, utilities and presets in the process. Support for Apple’s M1 Macs is now here, too.

Each instance of Falcon can use up to 16 oscillators and 90 effects. Version 2.5 boasts new cartesian, rain, Euclidean, wave and warp sequencers, and there are now fully-scriptable MIDI processors. More than 100 new presets have been added to take advantage of the new features.

A special intro offer means that you can currently buy Falcon 2.5 and two expansions for $244/€244, while the update is free of charge for existing users.