UVI’s Falcon synth/sampler plugin flies again, as version 2.5 is launched

By

New effects, modulators, presets, sequencers and more

UVI has updated Falcon, its behemoth synth/sampler plugin, to version 2.5, adding new effects, modulators, sequencers, arpeggiators, utilities and presets in the process. Support for Apple’s M1 Macs is now here, too.

Each instance of Falcon can use up to 16 oscillators and 90 effects. Version 2.5 boasts new cartesian, rain, Euclidean, wave and warp sequencers, and there are now fully-scriptable MIDI processors. More than 100 new presets have been added to take advantage of the new features.

A special intro offer means that you can currently buy Falcon 2.5 and two expansions for $244/€244, while the update is free of charge for existing users.

Find out more on the UVI website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
