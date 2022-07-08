UVI Dual Delay X promises to put “a unique spin” on what a delay plugin can be

It might be a delay plugin, but UVI’s latest release - Dual Delay X - actually borrows a feature or two that you might usually find in a reverb.

We’re talking about “unitary rotation and reflection matrices” that are similar to the feedback delay networks found in reverbs, but tuned for longer, discrete echoes.

The result, we’re told, is the potential for complex stereo sound field manipulation of the sort that you might not find in other delay plugins, and incredibly lush sounds. These are said to run the gamut from clean to characterful, and warm ‘analogue’ to lo-fi digital.

You can shape your delay further using a series of feedback path modules, including filters, diffusion, dispersion, digital grit and tape saturation. The interface is designed to be clear and intuitive, with primary delay parameters shown on the left and feedback path controls to the right. Stereo and phase graphs are included so you can visualise the effect over time.

Dual Delay X comes with plenty of categorised presets; you can engage parameter locks on high-level controls as you browse them.

Running on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, Dual Delay X is available now for the introductory price of €29 (regular price will be €59). There’s also a 15-day trial version.