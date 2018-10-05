Use your compact synths anywhere with any USB power bank and the Koma Elektronik Strom Mobile

USB power banks are everywhere and while great for charging your mobile devices, they do little else for musicians and producers - not anymore!

Koma Elektronik has released a new device that can make those USB power banks infinitely more useful, called the Strom Mobile.

This portable power solution is aimed at music makers who need reliable voltage source anywhere, at all times. The Strom Mobile transforms the 5V output of USB power banks to either 9V or 12V DC to power any device running on those voltages.

The unit features two independent channels which can output individually set voltages. The Strom Mobile includes an input current feedback system to save the user from exceeding the maximum output current of the USB powerbank in use, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally frying your equipment,



In the box you get the Strom Mobile unit, one USB B cable and two DC cables, but you will need to supply the USB power banks yourself.

Strom mobile comes in at €175 and you will find more information on the Koma Elektronik website .