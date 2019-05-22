Universal Audio emulates Capitol Studios' iconic underground echo chambers in UAD 9.9

Universal Audio has announced the latest version of its UAD platform, version 9.9, which will feature the Capitol Chambers plugin, an emulation of the legendary subterranean echo chambers at Capitol Studios.

Originally designed by Les Paul, the chambers were famous for their smooth response and lengthy decay times and have been part of a staggering number of hits, including Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and Radiohead.

UA was granted access to the chamber, which is located 30-feet beneath the studio parking lot. To recreate the the exact mic and speaker placements the technical diagrams from the early ’60s were also deployed.

The Capitol Chambers plugin uses the same Dynamic Room Modeling technology found in the Ocean Way Studios reverb and is available for $349.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Capitol Chambers plugin features

Precisely modelled emulation of Capitol Studios' historic echo chambers, exclusively for UAD hardware and UA Audio Interfaces

Licensed and endorsed by Capitol Studios with mic/speaker setups curated by Capitol's Steve Genewick

Dynamic Room Modeling allows users to create new sounds by repositioning

chamber microphones

Access the chamber's entire signal chain including amplifiers, speakers, custom preamps, and mics

Other features include adjustable Decay, Pre Delay, sweepable low-cut filter, three-band EQ, Dry/Wet mix, and Width

Also landing in UAD version 9.9 is the Tube-Tech CL 1B MkII plugin, an updated edition of the modern opto compressor. The perfect solution to obtaining those crisp pop, R&B, and hip-hop vocals.

The Tube-Tech CL 1B MkII is available for $299, with a special upgrade price of $99 for MkI owners.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Tube-Tech CL 1B MkII Compressor plugin features

An updated emulation of a modern classic compressor, fully authenticated by Tube-Tech, Denmark

Optical tube compression with a modern sound and reimagined features

New Sidechain Low Cut and Parallel Compression controls

Updated hi-res graphics for 4K and Ultra HD screens

Console app improvements are also included in UAD 9.9, which is available for download now and more information can be found on the Universal Audio website.