Under the microscope: Gary Moore's Fiesta Red Fender Stratocaster

Gary’s ’61 Strat has a special place in the hearts of many of his fans, for obvious reasons, but in and of itself, it’s a guitar that resonates with many British players particularly, given that a Fiesta Red Strat (refinished or otherwise) of this vintage encapsulates the boyhood aspirations of so many Hank-inspired players.

So it seems an obvious subject for a Fender Custom Shop replica - nonetheless, the project was to have a lengthy gestation period, as Graham Lilley explains.

It seems an obvious subject for a Fender Custom Shop replica - nonetheless, the project was to have a lengthy gestation period

“I’d been having a conversation with John Cruz from Fender’s Custom Shop for a good while - 20 or more years. Probably longer now, actually, because Gary has been gone six years come February. So it was prior to that. We sort of kept in touch and discussed it and John, being a huge fan of Gary’s, had always wanted to do something, whether it was a special order someone was asking for or something, he wanted to do this model one day.

“I think, initially, he couldn’t get it past head office, because Gary wasn’t quite a household name in America. Among guitar players, obviously... For us, it is a different case. But the average man on the street might only remember him from Top Of The Pops standing next to Phil [Lynott]. So for a while, there was a wait to get the Custom Shop management on side, to make it attractive as a worthwhile project.

“Obviously, in certain quarters of the globe it would have been snapped up very readily - here, or in Japan or Germany especially. But John and I kept in touch and sent ideas back and forth via fax. This goes back a long way - to transatlantic phone calls and so on. It’d be like, ‘What do you need? I have got this vinyl or this picture of it, if it helps?’ And so on. So we just had this ongoing conversation.

“Eventually, John said, ‘I think we can move forward on it. Let me see if I can get the green light.’ Then he said, ‘Yes, I am going to come over. Let’s have a look at it and see what we can do. We will spend a day taking it apart, measuring it, taking photos, getting the colour right.’ So we did that last May.”