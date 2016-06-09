Over 35 of Gary Moore's vintage guitars and amps up for auction

Guitar legend Gary Moore had a formidable collection of gear, and over 35 of these guitars and amps will now be offered up for auction at Bonhams Entertainment memorabilia sale.

Among the items is a 1963 Fender Stratocaster - a gift from Claude Nobs, founder of the Montreaux Jazz Festival - as well as numerous prototypes of Moore's signature Les Paul, plus vintage Twin and Vibroverb amps.

Some of the gear up for sale was recently photographed and demo'ed by Guitarist - you can get up close and personal with these guitars and amps in our in-depth gallery.

We've presented a selection of the auction's highlights here, but you can view the whole lot at Bonhams. If you fancy a bid, the sale takes place on 29 June at Bonhams Knightsbridge.