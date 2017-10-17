Under the microscope: 3 mythical PRS Dragons

When we caught wind that a trio of Dragons had been spotted on British soil, we set off to examine these rare PRS beasts whose intricate designs are a spectacle of artistry.

These mesmerising guitars are, of course, the fare of collectors

When a collection of high-end PRS guitars appeared on display at Sound Affects Music in Ormskirk, UK - including a Dragon II, a Dragon 2002 and a Dragon 20th Anniversary - we were keen to lay eyes on them, as these historic guitars rarely appear in daylight, let alone in the same place.

These mesmerising guitars are, of course, the fare of collectors and are as unlikely to be seen being played on stage as the mythical creatures after which they are named. Indeed, the prices of the guitars here are enough to cause any would-be St George to turn and run.