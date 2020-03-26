UK charity launches £5m fund to help musicians

UK charity Help Musicians yesterday launched the Coronavirus Financial Hardship Fund, a £5 million pool to help players whose livelihoods have been destroyed by the COVID-19 crisis.

Eligible professionals can apply online for a one-off payment of £500. You can find the form here.

Help Musicians’ Chief Executive James Ainscough said, “For almost one hundred years, Help Musicians has worked hard to make a meaningful difference to the lives of musicians, and there has rarely been a time where that has been as important as it is now.

"Our Health & Welfare team has received hundreds of calls and emails over the last week from musicians needing urgent financial support.

"Given the magnitude of the situation, only the government can fully provide what musicians require to survive the months that lie ahead.

"We are shocked at the government’s reticence to help some of the most vulnerable workers, and we are fully supportive of the campaign for meaningful help to be provided.

"In the meantime, we hope however that this emergency funding option will help thousands of musicians in the weeks ahead."

For more details on the fund, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, head to the Coronavirus Financial Hardship Fund site.