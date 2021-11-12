More

Classic ‘80s AMS delay/pitchshifter and Manley tube preamp plugins come to the UAD platform

Here’s what’s new in UAD Software v9.15

Universal Audio’s UAD Software v9.15 update might not be as significant as some previous ones, but if you’re a fan of either the AMS DMX 15-80 S delay/pitch shifter or the Manley Tube Preamp, your powered plugin ship just came in.

Launched in 1978, the AMS DMX 15-80 S was a digital device used on albums by the likes of Joy Division, Nirvana, Brian Eno and Prince, and can be used to provide that distinctive ‘80s-era space and depth.

As well as recreating all of the hardware’s features, the UAD version adds the likes of Tempo Sync, Dual VCO mode, Dry/Wet Mix, and more. It costs $299.

The Manley Tube Preamp ($149), meanwhile, is designed to add “smooth clarity and front-end tube detail,” with Unison technology enabling you to recreate the impedance characteristics and gain staging sweet spots of the original’s Class-A circuit. These promise additional punch and tone while tracking, and you can also apply the sound of the preamp across multiple channels. 

Find out more about the AMS DMX-1580 and Manley Tube Preamp on the Universal Audio website. 

