Classic ‘80s AMS delay/pitchshifter and Manley tube preamp plugins come to the UAD platform

Universal Audio’s UAD Software v9.15 update might not be as significant as some previous ones, but if you’re a fan of either the AMS DMX 15-80 S delay/pitch shifter or the Manley Tube Preamp, your powered plugin ship just came in.

Launched in 1978, the AMS DMX 15-80 S was a digital device used on albums by the likes of Joy Division, Nirvana, Brian Eno and Prince, and can be used to provide that distinctive ‘80s-era space and depth.

As well as recreating all of the hardware’s features, the UAD version adds the likes of Tempo Sync, Dual VCO mode, Dry/Wet Mix, and more. It costs $299.

(Image credit: UAD Software v9.15)

The Manley Tube Preamp ($149), meanwhile, is designed to add “smooth clarity and front-end tube detail,” with Unison technology enabling you to recreate the impedance characteristics and gain staging sweet spots of the original’s Class-A circuit. These promise additional punch and tone while tracking, and you can also apply the sound of the preamp across multiple channels.