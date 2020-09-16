Two Notes buddies up with Victory Amps for a suite of DynIR Virtual Cabinets

British boutique guitar amp company Victory and impulse response specialists Two Notes have teamed up for a series of DynIR Virtual Cabinets to liven up your mixes.

The DynIR Virtual Cabinets are taken from Victory's superlative Sheriff and The Copper series and present guitarists with a number of very attractive options for sexing up their recorded tone with some of Victory's hand-built cabinet mojo.

Victory's cabs are pretty sweet, using redwood pine for the top and sides, birch ply for backs and baffles. The Copper range of cabinets typically houses G12M-65 Creamback Celestions while the recommended cabinet for The Sheriff 44 is packed with Celestion Vintage 30 & G12H Anniversary speakers in a closed-back design

There are 20 speaker captures in all, each obtained via Adam Steel of HopPole Studios, and each is available in either Classic or Boutique.

Let's address the "b-word" first. Here you've got the option of some of the best mics on the planet – including the super-premium Neumann U87 – and with Two Notes real-time mic placement feature on its Torpedo Remote software, digitally matching the mic to the cab is a cinch, and you can position mics in front of or behind the cabinet.

The Victory V112-WB-Gold is a 1x12 open-backed cab housing a Celestion Alnico Gold, just the sort of thing you might want to use for a dynamic vintage tone. (Image credit: Victory Amps)

With the Classic version, you've got a plethora of workhorse mic options, including the ubiquitous 57 and 421.

Each of Two Tones' DynIR files features one amp with eight mics which amounts to the equivalent of some 20,000 static IRs, saving you time scrolling through libraries each time you want to change an IR. Invaluable for recording, but useful live when adding a bit of depth and space when sending your signal direct to the desk.

You'll need a device from Two Notes' Torpedo range to start. The Victory DynIR Virtual Cabinets are available exclusively via Two Notes, price €10 for a single DynIR, €59 for a complete Classic and Boutique pack.