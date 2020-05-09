Tune into Meinl’s Instagram today for a hand speed lesson with Mike Johnston

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last few years, you’re most likely already familiar with Mike Johnston. The online educator and clinician has developed a reputation for creating some of the best drum lessons on the web, and now's your chance to sample why for free!

Mike has been delivering free live lessons via Meinl’s Instagram page every Saturday during lockdown, and today he’s returning with his latest instalment to help drummers everywhere improve their hand speed.

As mentioned, the lesson takes place on Meinl’s Instagram, starting at 17:00 UK time (10:00am PST/18:00 CEST). Be sure to tune in, as these lessons are live - once they’re gone they’re gone!