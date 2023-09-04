Tracktion Software’s new free instrument player plugin could be an Attracktive proposition

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Get a starter pack of sounds for nothing, then buy more when you want them

Tracktion Corporation has launched a new player instrument based on its BioTek 2 synth engine, and the good news is that it’s giving it away for free.

Known as Attracktive, this adheres to the ‘freemium’ model; a selection of taster sounds comes included, and you can then add more as and when you wish by paying for them. In fact, the software is compatible with all of the company’s sound libraries, including the BioTek 2 expansion packs.

As you’d expect on an instrument of this nature, the interface has been streamlined so that the essential controls are right in front of you, which should make tweaking a breeze. Despite being easy enough for beginners to grasp, though, we’re told that Attracktive has enough depth for more seasoned producers.

You can find out if that’s true by downloading Attracktive for free via the Tracktion Corporation website. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. 

Tracktion Attracktive

(Image credit: Tracktion Corporation)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info