Tracklib Loops lets you audition portions from real songs then legally sample them

Tracklib, the service that allows users to purchase and legally use samples from real tunes, has just dropped a new feature which aims to make auditioning useable chunks of songs easy.

The result of a process of analysing the entire Tracklib catalogue for each track's tempo and key, Tracklib Loops lets you browse for songs in the key you're working in, and audition one, two, four or eight-bar loops from them in order to see what works.

Once you've found a portion that works, you can add it to your cart to purchase the sample, which will be cleared for commercial use, and download just the portion you've found in WAV format. You can give it a spin on the Tracklib Website right now, although unfortunately you'll need to register for an account to try it out with any whole song.