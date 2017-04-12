Total Guitar 292 on sale now: Learn More Chords…and how to use them

Total Guitar issue 292 is on sale in print and digitally from today.

How to get this issue of Total Guitar

Buy the latest issue in print

Buy the latest issue for Apple devices

Buy the latest issue for Android devices

Inside this month’s magazine

Cover feature

This month, we show you how to bust out of the open and barre chord rut with our guide to learning more chords, but just as - perhaps even more - importantly, how to use them. Our cover feature breaks down the theory of extended chords, and by the end of it you'll know how they work, and how to get them working in your own progressions.



Learn to play

TG features more song tabs and audio than any other UK guitar magazine, complete with studio-quality backing tracks on your CD!



Classic track: Dire Straits 'Sultans Of Swing'

Open Mic Songbook: Ed Sheeran 'Castle On The Hill'

Rock School Acoustic Arrangement: Paul Weller ‘Wild Wood’

Riff of The Month: Metallica 'Enter Sandman'



Read more: Hamstead Soundworks Artist 60+RT Head

Lessons & How-To

Nail whammy bar techniques

Get started with acoustic fingerpicking

How to use flanger effects

Build your rhythm skills

Replace your guitar's tuners





Gear

Fret King Corona Fluence: Fishman-loaded take on a doublecut classic

Vox AV30: Affordable hybrid modelling amp

The TG Test: Four budget-friendly semi-hollow workhorses from Gretsch, Epiphone, Ibanez and Hofner

Pedal Round-up: A quartet of preamp pedals for getting gig-ready acoustic sounds



Artist interviews

Rig Tour: Clutch

Chris Shiflett

Katatonia

George Lynch

Sikth



Plus loads more!