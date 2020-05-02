Tool guitarist Adam Jones shows you how to play the riff to Pneuma

Adam Jones has shown fans how to play the last verse riff to Tool's Fear Inoculum album song Pneuma in a close up playing video on his personal Instagram page.

In a rare opportunity to learn how to play a part from a Tool member, Jones originally filmed the video for friend Gregory Bolomey in a dressing room when Tool were on tour, but has decided to make it available to fans. You can watch it below.

We're hoping there might be more of these to follow from Jones but for now we're going to grab our guitar and learn it too!

