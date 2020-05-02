More

Tool guitarist Adam Jones shows you how to play the riff to Pneuma

The guitarist posted a rare close-up video on how to approach one of Fear Inoculum's guitar highlights

(Image credit: Steven Ferdman / Getty)

Adam Jones has shown fans how to play the last verse riff to Tool's Fear Inoculum album song Pneuma in a close up playing video on his personal Instagram page.

In a rare opportunity to learn how to play a part from a Tool member, Jones originally filmed the video for friend Gregory Bolomey in a dressing room when Tool were on tour, but has decided to make it available to fans. You can watch it below. 

~ A little Tutorial share 🎸 Dressing room guitar lesson of the last verse in #Pneuma 🧿 made for my guitar friend & supporter @axeofcreation while we were on tour ( hmm ...I can’t remember where we were...😄) • 440 D dropped on the #nomad • Justin stays on the original riff so there are some nice little conflicting moments between the 2 parts. *Not difficult to play but it’s very satisfying 🤘🏽 #tool #FearInoculum @toolmusic Adam Jones

A photo posted by @adamjones_tv on May 2, 2020 at 12:35am PDT

We're hoping there might be more of these to follow from Jones but for now we're going to grab our guitar and learn it too!

