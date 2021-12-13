Tool drummer Danny Carey reportedly arrested for Misdemeanour Assault at Kansas City airport

Tool's Danny Carey was arrested this weekend after police at Kansas City Airport were called to "a report of a disturbance between two males in an airport terminal" on Sunday (12 December).

TMZ reports that Carey was arrested and transported to a nearby police station where he was booked for Misdemeanour Assault. He has reportedly been released from custody on bond, with a report of the incident having been forwarded to prosecutors for review and potential charges.

Carey - a Kansas native and basketball fan - was performing with with the University of Kansas marching band at the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks NCAA match. He sat in on drums for a cover of Jimi Hendrix's Fire.

Last week, Carey joined an all-star cast of musicians including Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith, Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen for a one-off performance at Malibu Elementary School's Bring Back The Arts.

Tool and Carey are yet to comment on the reported arrest.