Tommy Thayer's new signature Epiphone Les Paul Outfit is a bolt from the blue

When you play the electric guitar in a band like KISS you need something with a certain aesthetic flourish, and Tommy Thayer's new signature Epiphone Les Paul Outfit does not disappoint.

Featuring a custom Electric Blue finish by paint designer Johnny Douglas, seven-ply binding on the body, Seymour Duncan JB humbuckers in neck and bridge positions, and the much-loved sloped dove-wing headstock, Thayer's Les Paul is another stunning signature model from Epiphone.

Largely the same guitar as Thayer's discontinued White Lightning Les Paul Outfit, the Electric Blue similarly comes with all kinds of little signature features, like the nickel truss rod cover, the open-coil blue 'bucker in the bridge, the accompanying blue hard case and certificate of authenticity, the blue "top hat" volume and tone controls, a mirrored pickguard, plus a headstock that's emblazoned with the KISS Spaceman logo and Thayer's silk-screened signature on the back.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Epiphone)

Elsewhere, what you've got is really a top-spec'd Epiphone. The Thayer LP is listed as having a mahogany body with a maple cap, that the maple top is described as a cap rather than a veneer suggests it's that bit thicker, that bit closer to a US-made Gibson Les Paul. The neck is set to the body and has a '60s style Slim Taper profile, built for speed. There is an Indian laurel fingerboard, trapezoid pearloid inlay, and 22 medium-jumbo frets for a contemporary feel. A set of Grover Kidney Button 18:1 tuners and tune-o-matic bridge should offer a steady ride.

The controls are in the typical Les Paul configuration, with volume and tone knobs for each pickup and a three-way toggle selector on the guitar's shoulder. That toggle selector has a lovely little nickel washer, too, which only adds to the impression that plenty of attention and love has gone into designing this.

The Epiphone Tommy Thayer Les Paul Outfit ships in February, priced £569 ($869) street, and is available to preorder now from selected retailers. Both Dawsons and GuitarGuitar have it listed already, with others sure to follow.

For more details, see Epiphone.