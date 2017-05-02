KISS's Tommy Thayer: my top 6 tips for guitarists

“As a matter of fact, I’m driving to rehearsal right now,” begins KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer. “We start in about an hour so I’ll tell the guys I spoke to MusicRadar, who say we need to mix the setlist up haha!”

Tommy Thayer and his bandmates are preparing for their European run this May, laughing off any pressure over fitting over four decades of rock ’n’ roll mastery into just under two hours. The guitarist has learned a thing or two from founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley since joining the veterans in 2002…

Read more: Lane UK Classic Blues 30 Head

“There has to be a balance of classics,” he continues. “Everyone wants to hear Detroit Rock City, Rock And Roll All Nite, Shout It Loud, etc, but it’s nice to include songs that go a little deeper or are a little less well-known. You can’t go too far with that because then suddenly you’ll lose the energy that the concert’s been building up. If 90% of people don’t know the song, it kinda kills the excitement levels. We have to keep that in mind and come up with the right order of tracks.”

It would be fair to say playing guitar in KISS is pretty much any rock fan’s dream job (“sometimes I’m not even sure how I got here, but I’m here now,” notes Thayer) and one that involves a bit more than your average gig.

After two hours of make-up, which the guitarist insists each member of KISS applies themselves, their stage shows involve pyro, screens, members even flying over crowds - and for Thayer specifically - firing rockets out of guitars. So what would be his guide to launching missiles from an instrument without blowing yourself up?

“Well, you need to make sure you don’t accidentally point it at the crowd and shoot somebody,” he chuckles.

We didn’t get to soundcheck the rocket guitar the first time I used it, so my initial experience was on stage… It was trial by fire, quite literally

“That could cause some real problems - not only for safety, we don’t want to get into a lawsuit, either, haha! We didn’t get to soundcheck the rocket guitar the first time I used it, so my initial experience was on stage, live in front of a concert audience. It was trial by fire, quite literally.

“A lot of people don’t realise it’s not as easy as hitting a button,” adds Thayer.

“There are levels of safety that go on. Our pyro man will load the guitar, which sits on the side of the stage waiting for whatever song has the rocket guitar solo. Then he will connect the wire which plugs it all in.

“There’s also a killswitch - this secondary button I have to hold down with my thumb before it activates any of the three rocket switches. It’s a little complex when you’re trying to play riffs and look cool. There’s a lot going on… more than people think, anyway!”

Here the axeman gives his six tips towards guitar godliness…

KISS tour the UK in May:

Sat 27 May 2017 SSE Hydro, Glasgow UK

Sun 28 May 2017 Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham UK

Tues 30 May 2017 Manchester Arena, Manchester UK

Wed 31 May 2017 O2 Arena, London UK

Don't Miss

KISS's Tommy Thayer: 11 records that changed my life

Me and my guitar: Tommy Thayer (KISS)