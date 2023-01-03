See Tommy Emmanuel play a Les Paul 1960 'Burst accompanied by Kenny Vaughan

By Rob Laing
published

The acoustic maestro goes electric in an elite jam session

Carter Vintage Guitars
(Image credit: Carter Vintage Guitars)

Though he's rightly regarded as one of the greatest acoustic guitarists on the planet, Tommy Emmanuel is not averse to going fully electric. And here he's doing it in style on a 1960 Les Paul Standard knowns as the 'Blessing Burst' accompanied by the incredible Kenny Vaughan on a 1965 Gibson Barney Kessel at Nashville's Carter Vintage Guitars. 

The 'Blessing Burst' is up for sale at the Carter Vintage Guitars with all proceeds going to Homes For Our Troops. 

It's been played onstage by Joe Bonamassa (who toured with it on loan for a year) and Marcus King and was named by musician Richard Head, who he found the guitar at Elyria Music in Elyria, OH in 1967 for $350 before using it in bands including Square Orange and Reign. 

“For 55 years now Blessing and I have gone down many roads in the music business and Blessing has always worked hard and performed," says Head. "Blessing is certain to provide more goodwill going forward.”

More info at cartervintage.com (opens in new tab)

Tommy Emmanuel: my 10 guitar heroes

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 