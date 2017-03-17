More

Togu Audio Line’s TAL-Dub delay plugin is reborn as TAL-Dub-X

The only downside is that you have to pay for it now

Togu Audio Line made its name releasing free plugins, one of which was TAL-Dub, a delay effect. Now it’s been rebooted as TAL-Dub-X, which comes with new features and 64-bit support.

Rather than being an emulation of a specific hardware delay unit, this promises its own “special sound”. It’s not a clean effect, and comes with a saturation stage and low-pass filter for added flexibility.

A spec list is below, and you can find out more and download a demo on the Togu Audio Line website. TAL-Dub-X costs $25 and is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.

TAL-Dub-X features

  • Drive knob controls saturation
  • High quality resonance filter
  • High pass filter
  • Delay time up to 2 seconds
  • Host tempo sync
  • TAP button
  • Feedback and POST filter routing
  • PING PONG mode
  • Stereo triangle LFO modulation for delay time and resonance filter
  • MIDI LEARN for easy automation
  • Useful presets included
  • Accurate meter
