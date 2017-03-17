Togu Audio Line’s TAL-Dub delay plugin is reborn as TAL-Dub-X

Togu Audio Line made its name releasing free plugins, one of which was TAL-Dub, a delay effect. Now it’s been rebooted as TAL-Dub-X, which comes with new features and 64-bit support.
Rather than being an emulation of a specific hardware delay unit, this promises its own “special sound”. It’s not a clean effect, and comes with a saturation stage and low-pass filter for added flexibility.
A spec list is below, and you can find out more and download a demo on the Togu Audio Line website. TAL-Dub-X costs $25 and is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.
TAL-Dub-X features
- Drive knob controls saturation
- High quality resonance filter
- High pass filter
- Delay time up to 2 seconds
- Host tempo sync
- TAP button
- Feedback and POST filter routing
- PING PONG mode
- Stereo triangle LFO modulation for delay time and resonance filter
- MIDI LEARN for easy automation
- Useful presets included
- Accurate meter