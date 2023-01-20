Tiny Desk seeks big talent: win the opportunity to play a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR

The Tiny Desk Concert series has given us some of the best live performance videos on YouTube: everyone from Thom Yorke and Mac Miller to Adele and Sting has sat behind NPR's not-actually-that-tiny desk and played a few tunes for their worldwide audience.

Now it's your turn. The 2023 Tiny Desk Contest is giving one lucky musician the chance to appear in their own Tiny Desk Concert at NPR's offices in Washington D.C. To enter, all you've got to do is record a video in which you perform one song behind a desk that you've written yourself. The video must be uploaded to YouTube and submitted via the NPR website between 10AM ET on February 7 and before 11:59PM ET on March 13, 2023.

In addition to having their own Tiny Desk Concert recorded and published on NPR's YouTube channel, the winner will be featured on NPR's news program All Things Considered and be invited to headline NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour, which will take in a number of shows across the US. A panel of judges that includes members of NPR Music, DJs from NPR Member stations and Tiny Desk alums will choose the winner.

Last year's winner, Alisa Amador, performed in Washington D.C., Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles and New York as part of the Tiny Desk Contest 2022 tour, with support being provided by local runners-up at each stop.

If you'd like to enter, you must be over 18 and live in the U.S., U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico. As they're looking for undiscovered talent, you can't have a current recording contract.

Watch Alisa Amador's Tiny Desk Concert below.

Enter the Tiny Desk Contest on NPR's website.