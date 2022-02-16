UK music software distributor Time+Space ceases trading, with customers currently unable to access their accounts

Well-known UK music software distributor Time+Space has announced that it has ceased trading. The company’s website has been taken down and customers are currently unable to access their accounts.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Time+Space team said : “It's with deep regret that we have to inform you that Time+Space will no longer be trading. The decision has not been taken lightly and is as disappointing for us as it is for you. We understand that some people will be negatively affected by this decision and we ask for your patience while we work through this difficult process.

“We'd like to say a big thank you for all your support over the years - particularly those of you who have been with us since the early days, your loyalty has been hugely appreciated.”

Customers were quick to express their sadness at the news in the comment thread. Many producers have been buying from Time+Space since it made its name distributing sample CDs in the 1990s, and the company has also handled distribution for the likes of Spectrasonics, Toontrack, iZotope, Synthogy, Rob Papen, Garritan and ProjectSAM.

Responding to a customer query about account access, a member of the Time+Space tech support team said: “We are working through ensuring customers will have access to their old orders, and serials. Once we have more information all customers will be contacted with further details. As you can imagine we have a lot to work through so this may take some time.

“Please bear with us. And we apologise for any issues caused by this matter.”

Anyone currently requiring serial codes is advised to email support@timespace.com.