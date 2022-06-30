Take a tour of Three Days Grace's guitar, bass and drum setups

Since the release of their self-titled debut album in 2003, Three Days Grace’s recipe of huge guitars, tight grooves and anthemic choruses has seen them remain at the forefront of hard rock. With latest album, Explosions, the band shows no sign of slowing down, having bagged themselves some stellar reviews alongside yet another Billboard chart-topping single in So Called Life.

Here, guitarist Barry Stock, bassist Brad Walst and drummer Neil Sanderson show us around their live setups ahead of the band’s world tour.

Barry Stock - guitar

Barry showcases his Ibanez Custom Shop baritone, which was one of two made for him around the band’s 2006 album, One-X. “I use this one for drop-C stuff. It stays in tune, it’s rock solid and it sounds killer. So, I just can’t let this one go. If I had to pick one, it’s gonna be this one right here.”

Brad Walst - bass

Brad points to Ernie Ball/MusicMan StingRays as his go-to basses, but there’s one in particular that he highlights here. Bought in 2002 before TDG had a record deal, Brad took out a loan to fund it and it’s remained in his collection ever since.

Neil Sanderson - drums

As well as his double-bass drum Yamaha Absolute Maple Hybrid setup, Neil’s kit includes Sabian Artisan cymbals, a Yamaha DTX Multi12 sample pad, and his most recent addition, the ButtKicker Concert sub-bass monitoring system.

Explosions by Three Days Grace is out now (opens in new tab).