This tiny analogue synth comes on a USB stick and works as a plugin

It sounds like a dream: a high-quality analogue synth that comes on a USB stick and can be used as a plugin. However, Trueno - the Spanish word for thunder - promises to make it a reality.

Billed as the world’s smallest analogue synth, this three-oscillator instrument comes with a “wild, aggressive filter”. There’s also an additive mode with wavetable editing (256 wavetables come included) and extensive modulation capabilities.

Where Trueno could really score, though, is with its convenience. There’s a 24-bit/44.1kHz analogue to digital converter, which promises to capture the synth’s output with perfect clarity, and control is via a VST/AU plugin or a standalone application. That means instant preset recall, full automation control and total portability.

Trueno comes in an aluminium case with a matt finish and is available on Amazon priced at £140/€160. You can check out a selection of audio demos and find out more on the Trueno website - we’ll bring you a review as soon as we can.