This new Roland Cloud instrument has serious SRX appeal

If you were making electronic music in the early 2000s you may remember Roland’s SRX expansion, which packed a wide range of keyboard sounds into a single board that could be slotted into a variety of Roland synths.

Now it’s been reborn in the Roland Cloud as a software synth known as SRX Keyboards. This was created using Roland’s DCB (Digital Ciruit Behavior) emulation technology, which uses the original sample ROM and promises to reproduce not only the waveforms but also the sonic artefacts and behaviour of the SRX hardware.

SRX Keyboards includes more than 1,700 waveforms, 86 effects and 393 presets, and covers acoustic/electric pianos, synth pads, string machines and more. The sounds are designed to sit in your mixes right away, but there are plenty of editing options should you wish to take things further.

SRX Keyboards operates as a VST/AU/AAX plugin on PC and Mac and is available to all Roland Cloud subscribers. Find out more and sign up for a free 30-day trial on the Roland Cloud website.