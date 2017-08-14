This might just be the most epic drum playthrough video ever

We see a lot of drum playthroughs here at MusicRadar, but none have captured our imaginations quite like this unbelievable footage from White Moth Black Butterfly’s Mac Christensen.

It may look like a desert, but this playthrough was filmed at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, which makes the ideal venue for the prog-popster’s ethereal sound on The Serpent.

The track, which is taken from new album Atone, showcases Mac’s sweet syncopated grooves on his DW/Sabian setup, locking down the rhythm while Jordan Turner and Daniel Tompkins’ vocals sail overhead.

If you like the sound of this, you’ll be pleased to hear that Atone is out on 1 September via Kscope.