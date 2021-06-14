This Lego bass guitar features 2,000 bricks

Not only is Burls Art's Lego bass guitar is certainly a looker. The YouTuber used 2,000 pieces for the body to create an intricate design with only a hard maple piece in the centre to provide essential strength under string tension. Even the headstock features Lego pieces.
Epoxy resin was used on the external pieces to further the stability. So how does it sound? Burls Art chose a piezo pickup under the bridge so he could show off that Lego pattern to full effect and his reasoning is sound.
"Of course this compromises the tone but I built this guitars as an artistic piece, more than I do for the tone of the instrument," he explains. I'm not gonna say this thing sounds great but it does make noise when it's plugged into an amp.
The Lego bass weighs in at just over 7lb because Burls Art kept the use of epoxy resin down to a minimum.
It's the Californian creator's second epoxy fretboard and far from his first instrument-building project. We've previously covered his guitars made from Jawbreaker candy, Styrofoam and even one with a river running through it.
Burls Art has also made guitars from skateboards, salt, coloured pencils, paper and even 5,000 coffee beans!
