This jaw-dropping guitar build has a ‘river’ running through the middle

Remember that incredible Strat built out of 1,200 coloured pencils? Well, YouTuber Burls Art is at it again with another mind-bending electric guitar build - and it’s perhaps his most ambitious creation yet.

The builder’s ‘river’ guitar is formed by two quilted maple halves, with an epoxy resin centre core that’s combined with a blue micro powder to create a ‘river’ effect.

Once again, we’re seriously impressed with the YouTuber’s ingenuity - and it’s the first guitar we can recall where the bridge actually functions as a ‘bridge’. Brilliant.