This sweet Flying V guitar is built out of 8 mega jawbreaker candies

YouTube hero Burls Art strikes again

Coloured pencils, epoxy resin, Stryofoam… There’s nothing rapidly rising YouTube luthier Burls Art can’t use to build an electric guitar - and his latest creation is a Flying V made out of jawbreaker candies, of all things.

Eight mega jawbreaker candies were fused together with resin for the build, with a block of maple in the middle of the guitar for rigidity.

As always, you can watch the making of this magnificent machine in the video above.

And before you ask, Burls Art isn’t yet at a stage where he’ll be selling his creations, but it could be on the cards later on. We can only hope...

