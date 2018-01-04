NAMM 2018: This intense new finger-drumming controller is half keyboard, half arcade machine

NAMM 2018: Fast-fingered YouTuber Glasys (Gil Assayas) has unveiled his new controller, and it’s quite something. Based on an Akai LPK 25, it features two rows of arcade buttons at the top with mini keys below, and was built by custom controller guru Moldover.

You can see Glasys taking his new toy for a spin in the video above; he doesn’t have a name for it yet so he’s asking people to suggest one.

Whatever it ends up being called, we’ll try and get a closer look at it at the NAMM Show, where Glasys will be performing with it on the Polyverse stand.

(Via Synthtopia)