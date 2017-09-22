This free Ozone plugin from iZotope can add width and life to your music

If your tracks are sounding thin and lifeless, iZotope is offering a free solution in the form of the Ozone Imager plugin. Based on the company’s Ozone stereo imaging technology, this enables you to add width to your mixes (or to make them narrower) using just a few simple controls.

Ozone Imager comes with a ‘stereoize’ mode, and the integrated vectorscope and correlation meter offer visual feedback.

Read more: Izotope Nectar 3

You can check what Ozone Imager can do in the video above and download it from the iZotope website. It’s available for free for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats.