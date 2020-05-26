This $1 app means you no longer need to restart your Mac when you install a new Logic AU plugin

It’s fair to say that PlugInstall, a new $1 Mac app, is very much a one-trick pony, but for some people, said trick might be one that they’ve been hoping to see pulled off for a while. Quite simply, it’s designed to let you install new AU plugins and have them show up in Logic Pro X without you having to restart your computer.

This is something that has been a bugbear for some musicians since they upgraded to macOS 10.13 High Sierra in 2017 (it’s also an issue when running 10.14 Mojave and 10.15 Catalina). Once you’ve got PlugInstall in your Applications folder, though, you can ignore any messages saying that you need to restart your Mac after installing plugins - just open Logic Pro X and they should be right there, ready to use.