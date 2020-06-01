#theshowmustbepaused theshowmustbepaused A photo posted by A post shared by @ on on May 31, 2020 at 9:47pm PDT

Today, 2 June, much of the music industry is ceasing operations and holding a day of silence in solidarity with global protests following the death of George Floyd.

It’s hard to know what to say because I’ve been dealing with racism my entire life. Quincy Jones

Protests against police brutality and endemic racism have been held in the US and around the world after footage showed Mr Floyd being pinned on his neck by a Minnesota police officer. He later died.

Now the music business has rallied behind a social media campaign, widely shared under the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused (above).

Capital Music Group (Virgin, Motown and Blue Note) announced that it would “not be conducting any business” on Tuesday and has made a donation to Color Of Change, a non-profit organisation that aims to coordinate campaigns “powerful enough to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back, and champion solutions that move us all forward."

Warner Music Group (Parlophone and Elektra Records) is donating to Black Lives Matter, while Spotify and the BPI are among many other industry bodies backing the campaign.

Artists have also pledged support, with Billy Eilish, Quincy Jones, Tim Burgess, The Rolling Stones and many more signed up to the day of reflection.

You can read the full #TheShowMustBePaused statement at theshowmustbepaused.com/.

Today, MusicRadar stands in solidarity with the black community in protest at the endemic racism that continues to afflict our nations, and the #blacklivesmatter and #theshowmustbepaused campaigns.