These are the 10 country guitar licks you need to learn first

Whether you’re keen on the genre or not, country plays host to some of the greatest guitarists of all time, so getting a few of its classic licks under your fingers is a Very Good Thing.

To make it easy for you, YouTube whiz and MusicRadar contributor Jim Lill has shared a handy video naming the 10 country guitar licks you should learn first, which you can watch above.

His picks span everything from Luther Perkins’ leads on Johnny Cash’s Folsom Prison Blues, right up to Chris Stapleton’s 2015 hit Nobody To Blame.

