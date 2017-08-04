These Alice In Wonderland and Saxon guitars have to be seen to be believed

Over the past few years, Florida-based English luthier Cynosure has built quite a reputation for fantastical instruments, from his reimagining of Motörhead's War-Pig logo as a bass to a demonic ram’s head guitar. This year, he’s outdone himself once again with six-strings inspired by Alice In Wonderland and heavy metal legends Saxon.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at the unbelievable details that make up each of the guitars, with commentary from Cynosure himself, as he undertook two of the most difficult builds of his career…

The guitars will once more be showcased at the UK’s Bloodstock Festival, which takes place on 10-13 August, and features headliners Amon Amarth, Ghost and Megadeth.

Cynosure's creations are a key part of Bloodstock's purpose-built RAM Gallery on site each year. The gallery is the brainchild of festival founder and renowned fantasy artist Paul Raymond Gregory, and was created to highlight the relationship between art and music.

Weekend tickets are sold out, but day tickets are still available from Bloodstock Festival.