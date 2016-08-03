In pictures: Motörhead's War-Pig logo becomes a bass at the hands of Cynosure Guitars

For the past few years, Bloodstock Festival has played host to some unbelievable creations from Cynosure Guitars, but this year's instruments are perhaps the luthier's best yet, paying tribute to late, great Motörhead frontman Lemmy.

Two basses are on show: the Lemmy Bass, which brings the Motörhead War-Pig (or Snaggletooth) logo to life, and the more traditional Motörhead Bass, which pays homage to Lemmy's military obsession, in particular WWII-era German military.

For a closer look at the two basses and comments from Cynosure himself, head on through the gallery, and be sure to check out the luthier's incredible RAM guitar from last year's event.

Cynosure with the Motörhead Bass

Bloodstock Festival takes place from 11-14 August, and headliners include Slayer, Mastodon and Twisted Sister.

Day and weekend tickets are available from the Bloodstock Festival website - if you need any more convincing, take a look at our guide to the weekend's finest guitarists.