Bloodstock Festival reveals incredible Cynosure RAM guitar

As well as providing the stomping ground for metal titans - including Trivium, Within Temptation and Rob Zombie - this year's Bloodstock Festival plays host to a new creation from up-and-coming luthier Cynosure: the RAM guitar.

Last year's cross-styled Infernus guitar was one thing, but the RAM guitar - inspired by human skull and ram horn - takes Cynosure's talents to a whole new level.

Click through our gallery to hear from the man himself on the inspiration behind the RAM and his other creations.

Bloodstock Open Air Festival takes place from 6 to 9 August in Derbyshire, UK. Day and weekend tickets are available from See Tickets.