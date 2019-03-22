There’s enough room in the front seat of a Tesla Model S for a synth jam

Armed with just an OP-Z and microKorg S synths , a shoeless Cuckoo jumped inside a Tesla Model S at Thomann’s Synth Reactor, to prove that the all-electric supercar is the perfect place for a synth jam.

And that's not all, the Swedish synthesist also joined forces with Rebecca K Collier to create a recording studio in the back of the very same Tesla. You can get a sneak peek in Thomann's daily vlog and we hope to see the full video very soon.

Of course this reminds us of the techno synth jam in a van, featuring Roland's TB-303 bass synth and TR-606 drum machine.